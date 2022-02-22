Dubai state utility DEWA expects to launch intention to float March 7 -sources

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) expects to launch its initial public offering next month, with a listing on the Dubai Financial Market likely to be in April, sources told Reuters.

The state-owned company plans to announce its intention to float on March 7, sources with knowledge of the matter said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

DEWA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Dubai's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, in November announced plans to take 10 government-linked companies public to boost stock market activity. read more

The listing plans aim to help the Dubai stock market compete more effectively with bigger exchanges in the region, such those in as Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Abu Dhabi.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane Merriman

