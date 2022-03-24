Dubai state utility DEWA looks to raise up to $2.2 bln in IPO

DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) said on Thursday it has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering, looking to raise as much as 8.06 billion dirhams ($2.19 billion) in the deal.

DEWA is selling 3.25 billion shares or 6.5% of the company at between 2.25 dirhams to 2.48 dirhams, according to a statement.

Emirates Investment Authority, state holding company ADQ, Multiply Group, Alpha Dhabi Partners and Investment Holdings Est will become cornerstone investors in the IPO with a total commitment of up to $1.3 billion, it said.

DEWA's IPO kicks off the first of 10 planned listings of state-linked companies aimed at reviving Dubai's local bourse.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.