The corporate logo of DP World is seen at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - There is no end in sight to the shortage of shipping containers, port congestion and sky rocketing freight rates that have rattled global trade, the chairman of Dubai ports giant DP World said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.