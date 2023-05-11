Dubai's Emaar Properties posts better than expected profit leap

The logo of Dubai's Emaar Properties is seen on a building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU), Dubai's biggest listed real estate company, on Thursday reported a better than expected 43% jump in first-quarter net profit on higher group property sales.

Net profit in the three months to March 31 was 3.2 billion dirhams ($871.53 million). That was more than double analyst expectations of 1.65 billion dirhams, Refinitiv data shows.

Group property sales rose 11% to 9.2 billion dirhams, "supported by an increase in tenant sales and a resurgence in tourism activity", the company said.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

