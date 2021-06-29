Dubai's Emaar tightens guidance for $500 million 10-year sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU), Dubai's largest listed developer, has tightened price guidance for a $500 million sale of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, after receiving over $2.7 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed on Tuesday.

Guidance was tightened to around 3.9% from initial guidance of around 4.25%, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens

