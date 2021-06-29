Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Dubai's Emaar tightens guidance for $500 million 10-year sukuk - document

1 minute read

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU), Dubai's largest listed developer, has tightened price guidance for a $500 million sale of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, after receiving over $2.7 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document showed on Tuesday.

Guidance was tightened to around 3.9% from initial guidance of around 4.25%, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 7:34 AM UTCLebanon's government raises fuel prices amid violence, roadblocks

Lebanon's government raised fuel prices on Tuesday, after agreeing last week to effectively cut fuel subsidies, a move aimed at alleviating crippling shortages but which will increase the pressure on impoverished consumers.

Middle EastEXCLUSIVE U.N. expert backs probe into Iran's 1988 killings, Raisi's role
Middle EastIsraeli foreign minister in UAE on first official visit
Middle EastU.N. peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
Middle EastU.S. troops come under fire in Syria after strikes against Iran-backed militias