Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Dubai's investment arm ICD records full year loss of 15.50 billion dirhams

2 minute read

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Investment Corp. of Dubai, the Dubai government's main investment arm, on Tuesday reported a loss for last year as the coronavirus pandemic impacted its portfolio companies.

The firm reported a loss of 15.50 billion dirhams ($4.22 billion) for 2020 after a profit of 25 billion dirhams a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

ICD said the pandemic crisis significantly affected its operations and said its losses came from transportation and hospitality. It said it recorded some profits from banking and financial services.

"Despite the severe effect of the pandemic on the Group’s revenue and profitability, ICD was able to secure a solid balance-Sheet, sustainable operations and financial stability in 2020 owing to proactive steps taken by the Group," Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director, at ICD said in the statement.

ICD owns Emirates airline, which last week reported an annnual loss of 20.3 billion dirhams. Its also owns holdings in companies including Dubai lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) and property firms Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and Emirates National Oil Company.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · June 21, 2021 · 8:06 PM UTCIran's Raisi backs nuclear talks, rules out meeting Biden

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected meeting U.S. President Joe Biden, even if Washington removed all sanctions.

Middle EastAnalysis: Iran vote points to hardline goal of long-term power - analysts
Middle EastDAMAC founder delays bid to go private pending regulator's review
Middle EastEnd of Yemen quagmire? Saudi-led coalition, Houthis near peace deal
Middle EastIsrael says it is developing airborne laser to down drones