Dubai's Latifa seems to have degree of freedom - lawyer for campaign group says

Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, is seen at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport terminal in Madrid, Spain, in this undated picture obtained from social media by Reuters on June 21, 2021. Instagram @shinnybryn/via REUTERS

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, appears to be enjoying an increasing degree of freedom and is travelling, a lawyer for the group which campaigned for her freedom told Reuters on Monday.

"We are pleased to see Latifa seemingly having a passport, travelling and enjoying an increasing degree of freedom, these are very positive steps forward," David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign said.

"I can also confirm that several of the campaign team have been contacted directly by Latifa," Haigh said.

