Dubai's RTA hires investment banks for road-toll Salik IPO - sources

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dubai's Roads And Transport Authority (RTA) has picked banks to arrange the listing of road-toll operator Salik, two sources told Reuters.

The RTA has chosen Bank of America's securities arm(BAC.N), EmiratesNBD (ENBD.DU) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise on the initial public offering, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

Dubai's RTA, Bank of America, Emirates NBD and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, in November announced plans to take Salik public amid efforts to boost stock market activity by listing 10 government-linked companies. read more

The Salik road toll system was launched in 2007 by the RTA to ease traffic congestion on the Sheikh Zayed highway and shore up state revenues.

Salik has eight toll gates and 3 million registered vehicles, out of which 1.8 million are registered in Dubai, according to the Dubai Media office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.