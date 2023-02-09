Earthquake death toll rises over 14,000 in Turkey -Erdogan
ANKARA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The death toll in Turkey from this week's powerful earthquakes has risen to 14,014, with more than 63,000 injured, President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Thursday during a visit to the quake-hit province of Gaziantep.
He said more than 6,400 buildings had been destroyed and that Turkey aimed to build new three and four-storey buildings in the region within one year.
Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler
