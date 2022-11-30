Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes southern Iran; felt in UAE - EMSC
Nov 30 (Reuters) - An Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southern Iran on Wednesday and was felt in the United Arab Emirates, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and about 88 km northwest of Ras Al Khaimah City in the UAE, EMSC added.
Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- Middle EastSaudi Arabia's PIF raises $17 billion in loan refinancing
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it had secured a $17 billion loan from a group of 25 banks that will partly refinance a loan it took out in 2018.