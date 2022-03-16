1 minute read
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southern Iran – GFZ
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude struck near southern Iran early on Thursday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.