Eastern Libya administration threatens oil blockade

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 24 (Reuters) - Authorities based in eastern Libya said on Saturday they will blockade oil exports over the Tripoli government's use of energy revenue.

Libya's eastern-based parliament rejects the validity of the government in Tripoli and has designated an administration to take control, with the two sides in a standoff since last year.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali in Benghazi, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra















