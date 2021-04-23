Edward Lister, Chief Strategic Adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's special envoy for the Gulf Edward Lister is leaving his role and departing the government after facing increasing scrutiny from the press over his work in the private sector, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Lister was appointed as the special envoy for the Gulf in February and was also appointed as chief of staff for an interim period prior to that.

