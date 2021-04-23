Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastEdward Lister quits as UK's special envoy for the Gulf -The Telegraph

Reuters
1 minute read

Edward Lister, Chief Strategic Adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's special envoy for the Gulf Edward Lister is leaving his role and departing the government after facing increasing scrutiny from the press over his work in the private sector, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Lister was appointed as the special envoy for the Gulf in February and was also appointed as chief of staff for an interim period prior to that.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 7:41 PM UTCBiden told Erdogan he plans to call 1915 massacres of Armenians genocide -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that he intends to recognize the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide, sources familiar with the conversation told Reuters, a potential further blow to the already frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

Middle EastSPECIAL REPORT Can the Saudis’ oil money help him save the planet?
Middle EastScores injured in Jerusalem clashes; Israeli nationalists shout ‘Death to Arabs”
Middle EastEdward Lister quits as UK's special envoy for the Gulf -The Telegraph
Middle EastTurkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest