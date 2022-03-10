Egypt agrees $5 bln deal with Norway's Scatec on green ammonia project

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a $5 billion agreement with Norway's Scatec (SCATC.OL) to build a green ammonia project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt's cabinet said on Thursday.

The deal was agreed between Scatec, the economic zone, Egypt's sovereign wealth fund and the electricity ministry.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.