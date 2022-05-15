Egypt agrees to buy half a mln tonnes of Indian wheat -supply minister

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's government has agreed to buy half a million tonnes of wheat from India, Egyptian Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said on Sunday.

An Indian ban on wheat exports, announced by New Delhi on Saturday amid a scorching heat wave that has curtailed domestic production and driven up domestic prices, does not apply to deals reached between governments, Moselhy said earlier.

Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Writing by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Gareth Jones

