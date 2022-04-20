Egypt approves $373 mln deal with Arab Monetary Fund

CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet approved on Wednesday a funding agreement with the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) for a total of $373 million to help the country overcome the impact of COVID-19.

Egypt has been hit by successive waves of COVID-19 infections. Most restrictions have now been lifted.

Reporting by Moamen Said Atallah; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Edmund Blair

