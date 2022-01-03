Middle East
Egypt awards BP, ENI, others eight oil exploration blocks -ministry
CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt awarded oil and gas exploration blocks to BP Plc , ENI , Apex International (4927.TW), Energean (ENOG.L), and United Energy (UNRG.PK), according to a statement from the Petroleum Ministry on Monday.
Eight blocks were awarded in total, with the companies to invest a minimum of $250 million and drill at least 33 exploration wells.
Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely
