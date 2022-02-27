Egypt calls for an emergency Arab League meeting on Ukraine -ministry

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Egypt on Sunday called for an emergency Arab League meeting at delegate level to discuss developments in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Arab states have taken diverging stances on the Russian invasion, with Syria supporting it, Lebanon condemning it, the United Arab Emirates declining to take sides and Egypt expressing broad concern and hopes for a quick resolution.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Andrew Cawthorne

