Middle East

Egypt's central bank rates decision not yet taken, alert fired from an old release

1 minute read

Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters are seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alerts published about Egypt's central bank holding interest rates were issued in error and are withdrawn. Replacement alerts will be published when the decision is taken by the monetary policy committee.

Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Patrick Werr

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

