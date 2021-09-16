Middle East
Egypt's central bank rates decision not yet taken, alert fired from an old release
CAIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alerts published about Egypt's central bank holding interest rates were issued in error and are withdrawn. Replacement alerts will be published when the decision is taken by the monetary policy committee.
