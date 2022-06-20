Egypt and Chevron sign MOU concerning East Med gas - petroleum ministry statement

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday concerning the transport, import, liquefication and export of gas from the eastern Mediterranean, Egypt's petroleum ministry said.

Chevron plans to drill the first exploration well in its concession area in the eastern Mediterranean in September, the statement added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.