1 minute read
Egypt and Chevron sign MOU concerning East Med gas - petroleum ministry statement
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, June 20 (Reuters) - The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday concerning the transport, import, liquefication and export of gas from the eastern Mediterranean, Egypt's petroleum ministry said.
Chevron plans to drill the first exploration well in its concession area in the eastern Mediterranean in September, the statement added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.