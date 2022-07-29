Egypt to consider sending agriculture inspectors to Ukrainian ports

CAIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Egypt will consider sending agricultural inspectors to Ukrainian ports to inspect wheat cargoes bound for Egypt, the head of the Egyptian agricultural quarantine, Ahmed El Attar, told Reuters on Friday.

Egypt has cancelled contracts for a total of 240,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat that were booked by its state grains buyer for February and March delivery but never loaded due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two people with knowledge of the matter said. read more

The country typically sends inspectors from the quarantine to check cargoes at their port of origin before ships set sail.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.