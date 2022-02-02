Egypt debt to fall below 90% of GDP by end of June - minister

A general view of banks, hotels, office and residential buildings in the center of Cairo, Egypt, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's debt should fall below 90% of gross domestic product by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told a news conference on Wednesday in Cairo, exceeding the government's prior expectations.

The country's total export revenue reached a record high of $45.2 billion in 2021, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told the conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lina Najem and Nadine Awadalla, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.