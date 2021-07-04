Egypt eases guest limits in hospitality sector as infections fall

Tourists take lunch on a mountain restaurant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theatres to 70% of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

Egypt has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since June 1. Official figures showed 181 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 27 deaths from the disease.

Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah, writing by Alaa Swilamm Editing by Catherine Evans

