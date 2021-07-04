Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Egypt eases guest limits in hospitality sector as infections fall

1 minute read

Tourists take lunch on a mountain restaurant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's cabinet on Sunday eased guest limits for hotels, restaurants, cinemas and theatres to 70% of their capacity from 50 percent at present as coronavirus infections slow, a cabinet statement said.

Egypt has been gradually easing pandemic restrictions since June 1. Official figures showed 181 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday, with 27 deaths from the disease.

Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah, writing by Alaa Swilamm Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 5:06 PM UTCFour dead from devastating Cyprus forest fire

Four people were found dead on Sunday as a huge fire raged for a second day in Cyprus, razing tracts of forest and gutting dozens of homes in a blaze one official called the worst on record.

Middle EastIsrael says negotiating Pfizer surplus with other countries
Middle EastIraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up
Middle EastSettlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal
Middle EastUAE's Abu Dhabi updates COVID travel procedures

Citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi arriving in the emirate from abroad will have to take two coronavirus PCR tests, on arrival and on day 11, and quarantine for 12 days, the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said on Sunday.