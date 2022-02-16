Skip to main content
Egypt economic growth at 8.3% in Q2, expected to exceed 6% for full fiscal year - PM

Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly tours Luxor, Egypt August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy grew 8.3% in the second quarter of the fiscal year, and 9% in the first half, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a news conference in Cairo on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product growth should exceed 6% for the whole fiscal year that ends June 30, he said, adding that inflation has returned to levels that prevailed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

