People walk through an alley of souvenir shops at a tourist market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Luxor, Egypt April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy is set to grow 5.6% in the fiscal year that ends in June 2022, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Tuesday.

Egypt's gross domestic product grew 3.3% in the last fiscal year, according to the minister.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem

