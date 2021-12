The cleaning tools that are made from feathers are displayed at a shop in the Toulon Quarter of Cairo, Egypt, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hayam Adel

CAIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egypt expects that economic growth will be in the range of 6% to 7% in the second quarter of the financial year ending June 2022, Sky News Arabia TV cited Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed as saying on Tuesday.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Alison Williams

