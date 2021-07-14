Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Egypt has asked Lebanon's Hariri not to give up on cabinet formation - Al Hadath TV

1 minute read

BEIRUT, July 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has asked Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri not to give up on forming a cabinet, regional television station Al Hadath said on Wednesday citing its sources.

The network also said that Cairo would send a high level delegation to Beirut soon to support efforts to name a government and that it would work on a roadmap to resolving the Lebanese crisis.

Hariri is currently on a visit to Cairo. read more

Reporting By Ahmed Elhamy, writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:29 PM UTCIn first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel, hails trade ties

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday become the first Gulf state to open an embassy in Israel, as its envoy hailed the trade and investment opportunities that closer ties would bring at a flag-raising ceremony also attended by Israel's president.

Middle EastIran insists it can enrich uranium to 90% purity - weapons grade - if needed
Middle EastLured by cheap lira, curb-free travel, Arab tourists turn to Turkey
Middle EastQatar Investment Authority sets up new advisory subsidiary in Singapore

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, has established a wholly-owned advisory subsidiary in Singapore to source investment opportunities in Asia, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Middle EastPrices soar as Yemen's rival central banks tussle away from the battlefield