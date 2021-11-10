Egypt has not decided on when to sell sukuk, finance minister says

Farmers harvest cotton in a field in the province of Al-Sharkia northeast of Cairo, Egypt, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has not decided when it would sell sukuk, or Islamic bonds, but expects the legislation needed to regulate the issuance will be ready by the end of the month, finance minister Mohamed Maiit told Al-Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

The country also expects its subsidy bill for fuel and wheat to rise as prices of commodities continue to rally globally, Maiit added.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.