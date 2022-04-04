Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 2.6 months - spokesperson

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 2.6 months, cabinet spokesperson Nader Saad said on Monday.

He added that the country's strategic sugar reserves are sufficient for 5.6 months, while vegoils and rice reserves are enough for 5.9 months.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moamen Said Attalah; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.