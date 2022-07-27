Egypt, IMF working to 'resolve differences' -finance minister to Al-Arabiya

International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt and the International Monetary Fund are working to "resolve differences" in ongoing negotiations, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told Al-Arabiya on Wednesday.

The lender had said on Tuesday in an evaluation of a $5.2 billion stand-by arrangement agreed with Egypt in 2020 that the country needed to make "decisive progress" on fiscal and structural reform. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.