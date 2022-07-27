1 minute read
Egypt, IMF working to 'resolve differences' -finance minister to Al-Arabiya
CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt and the International Monetary Fund are working to "resolve differences" in ongoing negotiations, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told Al-Arabiya on Wednesday.
The lender had said on Tuesday in an evaluation of a $5.2 billion stand-by arrangement agreed with Egypt in 2020 that the country needed to make "decisive progress" on fiscal and structural reform. read more
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla
