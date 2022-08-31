1 minute read
Egypt increases exceptional bonus to state subsidy cards to 300 EGP -state news agency
CAIRO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gave orders on Wednesday to increase the exceptional bonus to state subsidy cards to 300 Egyptian pounds ($15.62) from 100, according to the state news agency (MENA).
Sisi also ordered increasing the bread subsidy program allocations by 32 billion pounds.
($1 = 19.2100 Egyptian pounds)
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Mark Porter
