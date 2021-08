Egypt, Israel discuss liquefying Israeli gas at Egyptian plants -joint statement

CAIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's petroleum minister discussed in a phone call with Israel's energy minister "future plans" for Israeli gas to be liquefied at Egyptian natural gas liquefaction plants for re-export, the ministers said in a joint statement said on Monday.

Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.