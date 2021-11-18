Egypt to list Abu Qir Fertilizers on local exchange within a month

CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to list Abu Qir Fertilizers Company on the stock exchange within one month at most, the minister of public business sector told Reuters on Thursday.

Minister Hesham Tawfiq added that the offering of other four state-owned companies will be completed during the first half of 2022.

