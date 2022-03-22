Egypt lowers real GDP growth target for next financial year to 5.5% - statement

A woman shops in an aisle with vegetable oil at Carrefour hypermarket in Maadi City Center, in a suburb of Cairo, Egypt March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt has lowered its real gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for its upcoming financial year which begins in July to 5.5%, the cabinet said on Tuesday citing the planning minister.

Egypt lowered its target citing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on its economy, the statement added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.