Egypt mediating between Israel, Palestinians to prevent escalation -state TV
CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters ) - Egypt is mediating between Israel and the Palestinians to prevent escalation after Israel's strike in the Gaza Strip, state television channel Extra News said on Friday, citing an official source.
Israeli airstrikes hit targets across Gaza earlier in the day, killing a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese
