Egypt to open Rafah crossing with Gaza in one direction for 3 days -sources

ISMAILIA, Egypt, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Egypt will open the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip in one direction for three days on Thursday to allow stranded Palestinians to return back to the tiny coastal enclave, two security sources said on Wednesday.

Egyptian goods and aid will be allowed into the Gaza Strip too, the sources added.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Hamas government in Gaza said that Egyptian authorities notified it of the opening of the crossing in one direction on Thursday.

Egypt closed the crossing on Monday until further notice, security sources said, saying the closure was for security reasons following an escalation of hostilities on Saturday between Israel and Hamas. read more

Reporting by Yousry Mohamed in Ismailia and Nidal al-Mughrabi; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

