Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Egypt to open Rafah crossing with Gaza in one direction for 3 days -sources

1 minute read

A Palestinian man stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export, at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

ISMAILIA, Egypt, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Egypt will open the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip in one direction for three days on Thursday to allow stranded Palestinians to return back to the tiny coastal enclave, two security sources said on Wednesday.

Egyptian goods and aid will be allowed into the Gaza Strip too, the sources added.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Hamas government in Gaza said that Egyptian authorities notified it of the opening of the crossing in one direction on Thursday.

Egypt closed the crossing on Monday until further notice, security sources said, saying the closure was for security reasons following an escalation of hostilities on Saturday between Israel and Hamas. read more

Reporting by Yousry Mohamed in Ismailia and Nidal al-Mughrabi; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:28 PM UTC

Iraq seeks to ease Saudi-Iran hostility at Baghdad summit

Iraq has invited Iran and Tehran's Gulf Arab foes to a summit in Baghdad with the objective of calming tensions which have brought them close to open conflict in recent years.

Middle East
Russian army patrol rebel enclave in Syria to avert offensive, sources say
Middle East
Israel lowers age of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster to 30 - Health Ministry
Middle East
Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Oil prices aid Saudi shares; other Gulf bourses mixed