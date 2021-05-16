Skip to main content

Middle EastEgypt opens Rafah crossing early for Palestinian travellers - sources

Egypt has opened the Rafah border crossing a day earlier than planned to allow the passage of students, people needing medical treatment and other humanitarian cases, two sources at the border told Reuters on Sunday.

The border had been closed for the Eid al-Fitr holiday and was due to reopen on Monday.

Israeli air strikes killed 33 Palestinians, including 13 children, in Gaza on Sunday, Gaza health officials said. The attacks brought the death toll in Gaza to 181, including 52 children, they said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children. read more

Egypt has so far sent 16 ambulances into Gaza to pick up casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, a medical source said.

The source said a bus with 95 people on board had arrived from Gaza on Sunday morning.

