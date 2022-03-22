Egypt plans budget restructuring to cope with global crisis

People shop in an aisle with packets of rice at Carrefour hypermarket in Maadi City Center, in a suburb of Cairo, Egypt March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt plans to restructure its public budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 in order to cope with the global crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Momen Atallah, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Catherine Evans

