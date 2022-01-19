Egypt posts first-half primary surplus of $204.34 mln - finance minister

CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Egypt registered a primary surplus of 3.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($204.34 million) for the July-December period of the fiscal year 2021/2022, a cabinet statement quoted the finance minister as saying on Wednesday.

The minister attributed the surplus in the first six months of the fiscal year to higher tax revenues that increased 15.7%.

($1 = 15.6600 Egyptian pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting Momen Atallah; writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.