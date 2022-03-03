Egypt private sector activity shrinks for 15th month -PMI

CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - Non-oil activity in Egypt's private sector contracted for a 15th month in February as output and new orders declined, with business sentiment tumbling to its lowest in nearly 10 years, a survey showed on Thursday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 48.1 from January's 47.9, yet staying well below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

Output and new orders in February extended a contraction that has continued since November 2020. "Anecdotal evidence suggested that a recent surge in prices had contributed to a drop in client demand," IHS Markit said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The output sub-index edged up to 48.1 from 47.9 in January, while the new orders sub-index rose to 47.3 from 46.9.

"Of the four main sectors covered by the survey, the strongest downturns in output and new business were seen in construction," IHS Markit added.

The export orders index fell to 48.3 from 51.2 in January, while the quantity of purchases index inched up to 48.1 from 47.1.

Concerns about COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates and strong price inflation contributed to a sharp decline in business confidence, IHS Markit added.

The sub-index for future output expectations tumbled to 55.4 from 65.2 in January, its lowest since it was first included in the survey in April 2012.

"Only 11% of businesses expect output to expand over the next 12 months," IHS Markit said.

"Weaker price pressures may be on the horizon though, as the latest data pointed to a marked softening of input cost inflation since the start of the year. Output charges subsequently rose to the least extent since last July.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.