Egypt to produce Russia's Sputnik V, rollout expected in Q3 - statement

Reuters
1 minute read

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Egyptian pharmaceutical firm Minapharm has agreed to produce more than 40 million doses a year of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine abroad, said on Thursday.

The two parties agreed to begin technology transfer immediately, it said in a joint statement with Minapharm, and the rollout is expected in the third quarter of this year.

"RDIF and Minapharm will initially supply over 40 million doses per year. Production will take place in Minapharm's biotech facility in Cairo for global distribution," the statement said.

