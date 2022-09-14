Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed al-Thani meets with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Doha, Qatar September 13, 2022. Qatar News Agency/Handout via

CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt and Qatar signed three memomoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations' sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Doha.

Sisi's trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion read more .

Reporting by Moahmmed Waly; Writing by Lina Najem Editing by Tomasz Janowski

