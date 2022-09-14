Egypt, Qatar sign agreements to boost cooperation during state visit
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt and Qatar signed three memomoranda of understanding, including one between the two nations' sovereign wealth funds, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday during a two-day trip by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Doha.
Sisi's trip to Qatar is his first since Cairo and Doha restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift. Qatar and Egypt have moved quickly to rebuild relations since, striking deals worth up to $5 billion read more .
