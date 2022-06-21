Egypt and Saudi Arabia to sign 14 deals worth $7.7 bln -Saudi minister

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi upon his arrival in Cairo, Egypt, June 20, 2022. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt and Saudi Arabia will sign 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion during a visit to Cairo by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid al-Qasabi said on Tuesday.

The prince arrived in Egypt on Monday night, marking the beginning of his first tour outside the Gulf region in over three years and will also visit Jordan and Turkey.

