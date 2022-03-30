Skip to main content
Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to promote sovereign investments

March 30 (Reuters) - The Egyptian and Saudi governments signed an agreement on Wednesday to support and encourage investments in Egypt by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, according to an Egyptian cabinet statement.

Reporting by Momen Atallah, writing by Maher Chmaytelli

