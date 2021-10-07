Skip to main content

Middle East

Egypt seeking $2 billion in syndicated loan - Emirates NBD

1 minute read

A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government has launched a 3-year syndicated loan with green and Islamic finance components with the aim to raise $2 billion, Emirates NBD bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) Capital Ltd and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB.AD) are mandated as the joint global coordinators, lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal, the United Arab Emirates-based bank said.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Yomna Ehab, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · October 6, 2021 · 4:56 PM UTC

You've been hacked: How Dubai ruler’s eavesdropping was uncovered

In August last year, Fiona Shackleton, one of Britain's most prominent divorce lawyers, received an urgent late-night phone call from Cherie Blair, wife of the former prime minister Tony.

Middle East
Sheikh Mohammed ordered phones of ex-wife and lawyers to be hacked: UK court
Middle East
Oil extends losses as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf indexes rise, Aramco hits $2 trillion valuation
Middle East
Cosy cabins appear on Sanaa hotel roofs as war curtails tourism elsewhere

Hotels in Sanaa are cashing in on demand for domestic tourism in war-torn Yemen by building small cabin rooms, known as tairamana, on their roofs offering relaxation and views of the ancient city.