Egypt seeking $2 billion in syndicated loan - Emirates NBD

A general view shows Tahrir Square, after its renovation, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government has launched a 3-year syndicated loan with green and Islamic finance components with the aim to raise $2 billion, Emirates NBD bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) Capital Ltd and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB.AD) are mandated as the joint global coordinators, lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal, the United Arab Emirates-based bank said.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Yomna Ehab, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Alex Richardson

