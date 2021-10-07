Middle East
Egypt seeking $2 billion in syndicated loan - Emirates NBD
CAIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government has launched a 3-year syndicated loan with green and Islamic finance components with the aim to raise $2 billion, Emirates NBD bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) Capital Ltd and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB.AD) are mandated as the joint global coordinators, lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal, the United Arab Emirates-based bank said.
