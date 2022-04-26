Egypt seeks private-sector participation in state-owned assets worth $10 bln annually for 4 years -TV
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 26 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered the government to set a program for the private sector’s participation in state-owned assets, with a target of $10 billion annually for four years, private television channel Extra News reported on Tuesday.
The broadcaster did not mention any other details about the method of participation.
The Egyptian president also ordered the government to list army-owned enterprises on the Egyptian stock exchange before year end, according to state TV.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.