Middle EastEgypt signs $7.5 billion deal to construct petrochemical complex in Ain Sokhna - cabinet

Reuters
Egypt has signed a $7.5 billion deal to construct a petrochemical complex in the Ain Sokhna industrial zone, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The deal, between the Red Sea National Refining and Petrochemicals Company and the Suez Canal Economic Zone's development company, aims to produce value-added petroleum products in order to fill Egypt's domestic needs and enable exports.

