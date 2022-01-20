Egypt signs oil and petroleum agreements worth $506 million, ministry says

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed crude oil and petroleum agreements worth $506 million for exploration and production in its eastern desert and western desert regions with TransGlobe Energy Corporation TGL.TO and Pharos Energy PHARP.L, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail Writing by Lina Najem Editing by David Goodman

