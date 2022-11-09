Egypt signs partnerships for climate projects backed by $15 bln in investments















CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed partnerships for its Nexus of Water-Food-Energy (NWFE) programme to support the implementation of climate projects with investments worth $15 billion, it said in a statement from the COP27 presidency.

The projects include one energy project worth $10 billion and eight food security, agriculture, irrigation, and water projects, the statement said.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams











