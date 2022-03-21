Egypt sovereign wealth fund attracts more than $2 billion - govt

March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's sovereign wealth fund has attracted more than $2 billion in investments, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The fund was set up in 2019 with the aim of bringing in private investors to develop promising state assets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting Momen Atallah, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.